An MRI for Alabama guard John Petty, whose ankle injury left his squad with just three players down the stretch against Minnesota on Saturday, is "clear."

He will be a game-time decision to return to action in Wednesday's home game against Louisiana Tech, according to the team's spokesman.

Prior to Petty's injury in Minnesota's 89-84 win, officials had ejected Alabama's entire bench after players ran onto the court during a scuffle between the two teams in the second half. Later, Dazon Ingram was disqualified after he'd committed his fifth foul.

At that point, Tide coach Avery Johnson had four available players.

Then Petty, a five-star recruit averaging 14 points per game and connecting on 43.1 percent of his 3-pointers, landed awkwardly with 10:41 to play in the matchup in the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn. He left the game and never returned. Only three players remained for Alabama.

But Collin Sexton, who scored 40 points, and his two remaining teammates, Riley Norris and Galin Smith, outscored the Gophers 30-22 in the final stretch. With 1:32 to play, the trio came within three points of Minnesota.

The chaos began when Sexton and Minnesota's Nate Mason drew double technical fouls for trash-talking one another in the second half. Then, Mason kept talking and got ejected. Gophers coach Richard Pitino tried to defend his star and drew a technical foul, too.

After Alabama had shot four consecutive free throws, Dupree McBrayer and Ingram got tangled up and a wild shoving match between the two squads commenced, ultimately leading to the three-on-five battle in the final minutes.