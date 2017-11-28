UTEP head coach Tim Floyd announced his retirement immediately following a loss to Lamar on Monday night.

Monday's loss dropped the Miners to 1-5 this season.

"It would have happened even if we were 5-1. It's that time," Floyd said. "I've had a lot of fun, but it's time for someone else to get to have this fun."

Floyd, 63, had been coach of the Miners since 2010. He previously served as USC's head coach from 2005 to 2009, when he resigned amid an NCAA investigation after O.J. Mayo was provided improper benefits. Floyd denied any wrongdoing.

As for what comes next, Floyd said he isn't sure.

"I'm officially retired. I'm looking forward to whatever life brings," Floyd said. "I'm going to try and have some fun and I don't know what that means. We'll figure it out."

Floyd began his head-coaching career at Idaho in 1986, then spent six seasons as the coach at New Orleans before going to Iowa State, where he led the Cyclones to the Sweet 16 in 1997.

Floyd also coached two NBA franchises -- the Chicago Bulls from 1998 to 2001, and the New Orleans Hornets in 2003-04.

Floyd was 138-98 in seven-plus seasons at UTEP and leaves college coaching with a 465-279 career mark. He went to eight NCAA tournaments in 23 seasons as a college head coach. His career mark in the NBA was 90-231.

UTEP last week named Jim Senter its new athletic director.

No replacement for Floyd has been announced.