Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis, who has come up with numerous innovative college basketball events -- including last week's 16-team PK80 in Portland -- is tossing around the idea of playing a similar event at Lucas Oil Stadium, only with multiple games happening simultaneously separated by curtains.

Hollis said the hope is to continue the 16-team, two-bracket concept, but do it every three or four years -- like the Ryder Cup in golf.

"I think 16 is what made the event unique," Hollis told ESPN of the PK80, which was put on last week in honor of Nike chairman Phil Knight's 80th birthday.

Every coach ESPN spoke to -- including Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina's Roy Williams and Michigan State's Tom Izzo -- raved about the PK80.

"It was incredible," Williams told ESPN. "It's been great for college basketball."

"Terrific for the game," Krzyzewski added.

Hollis said that Nike's 50th anniversary is in 2021, but he doesn't know that it's necessary to attach the event to the shoe company again.

"If you do it, you do it for what's good for college basketball, and this event was proven to be good for college basketball," Hollis said. "In talking to the coaches, I think the pull now is the event. The coaches came here and realized it was incredible."

Hollis said his vision for an event at Lucas Oil, which hasn't even reached the dialogue stage, would also have two games going at the same time, but fans wouldn't have to leave the building -- as they did in Portland when they had to take a short walk from the Moda Center to Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

"It would be like the Masters," Hollis said. "You're at one green, hear the roar at the other green, [you] are able to go right over. You can go from one court to the other quickly. You'd have massive curtains, and 30 or 40 rows of bleachers to keep most of the sound. The only thing to worry about is whistles and horns.

"There hasn't been any deep-dive thought about this yet. It's only an option, rather than two buildings next door to each other. I don't want people to jump to the conclusion that this will be done. As great as this event was, we all need a little time to think about the next one."

Hollis said his vision is that the seats on the ground would be reserved with everything else being general admission.

Another idea Hollis has tossed out for the future is hosting multiple sporting events at the same time in a football stadium -- such as men's and women's basketball, hockey, volleyball and wrestling -- at a spot such as Ford Field in Detroit.

Hollis has been spearheading innovative ideas for years. He organized the first modern outdoor hockey game in 2001, brought college basketball to the center of a football stadium in 2003 and put the 2011 contest between Michigan State and North Carolina on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier. He is also currently working on a matchup in Athens, Greece, between Michigan State and USC at the site of the first modern Olympic Games.