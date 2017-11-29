David Robinson has seen Duke's Marvin Bagley III play as much as anyone. And while he isn't into comparisons, Bagley's composure reminds the Admiral of former San Antonio Spurs teammate Tim Duncan.

"He reminds me a little bit of Tim Duncan in being so mature with the ball," Robinson said after Duke's win over Florida in the PK80 title game. "He's got the same composure as a young Tim. I saw Tim in college at Wake, and he was phenomenal in terms of being patient. He never got rattled, and that's Bagley. He's the same way. Fantastic kid."

Marvin Bagley III had 30 points and 15 rebounds in the Blue Devils' comeback win over Florida. Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire

Robinson, a 10-time NBA All-Star and one of the most accomplished big men in league history, was in the stands in Portland and has watched every Duke game because his son, Justin, is a seldom-used frontcourt reserve.

"I like the fact he doesn't sit there and rely on the 3-pointer," Robinson said. "He'll go down in the post and take his time. He's a thoughtful guy.

"For such a young guy, he's very composed and patient in the post," he added. "He makes very wise decisions, which you just don't see at this age -- 18- or 19-year-old kids rush things. He gets the ball down low, takes his time. He's got great moves and great touch. He plays really hard. He's exceptional at that age, that's for sure."

Bagley just finished up his second straight game with at least 30 points and 15 boards -- the first player in school history to do so. He did it in his seventh and eighth career games.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was also effusive in his praise for Bagley, saying he was of the "same ilk" as the Team USA players he has coached over the years.

"This kid's special," Krzyzewski said. "He's the most unique kid I've coached at Duke because he's 6-11 and he can guard five positions and put up two 30 and 15 as a freshman. Other than that, he's similar to many players I've had. He's a humble kid. His teammates love him. He's only concerned with one thing: winning."