The Baylor Bears will be without Terry Maston until January after the senior forward suffered a broken right hand during Tuesday's loss at Xavier, the school announced.

He will have surgery Thursday.

Maston, who was third on the team in scoring, at 11.7 points, and second in rebounding, at 7.7 boards per game, was coming off the bench for the team's first six games.

Baylor is already thin and was playing just eight guys. The Bears (5-1) host Wichita State on Saturday in Waco.