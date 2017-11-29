With five-star recruit Billy Preston still sidelined by a school investigation surrounding a recent car accident, Bill Self has turned to a football player to help his shorthanded Kansas squad, currently ranked second in the country.

James Sosinski, a 6-foot-7 tight end on the Jayhawks' football team, is practicing with the basketball squad this week and could become a practice player this season.

Self did not rule out adding Sosinski to the roster full time when he spoke to reporters after his team's 96-58 win over Toledo on Tuesday.

Without Preston, Kansas still has seven available scholarship players -- the NCAA allows 13 per roster -- but Arizona State transfer Sam Cunliffe will become eligible in December. High school standout Silvio De Sousa could also join the program soon once he overcomes academic obstacles.

As a practice player, Sosinski could help the Jayhawks in practices, via drills and other skill-related work, but not "countable athletically related activities," per NCAA rules. As an official walk-on, he'd be allowed to play in games.

Sosinski played basketball for Stone Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona, last season and averaged 19.1 PPG and 12.4 RPG before transferring to play tight end for the Jayhawks this year.

"He's not on the team [at this point]," Self told reporters Tuesday. "I told him we'd try him out for a week, see if he can become a practice player."

It's the second time a Division I basketball coach has asked Sosinski to help his program.

Sosinski, who starred at quarterback and played basketball at Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.), originally signed with UMass and played backup quarterback for the program in 2015. When he was a freshman at the school, former Minutemen coach Derek Kellogg reached out to Sosinski when his team needed bodies during the 2015-16 season.

"I heard they're a man down," Sosinski told the Daily Hampshire Gazette then. "If I got an opportunity to play, I'd love to play, honestly. It would take me just a little bit to get back into basketball shape. I'd love to be able to help them out."

He did not join the team.

Sosinski's presence in KU's basketball practices this week is tied to Preston's absence.

Preston, a 6-10 McDonald's All-American ranked 18th in his class by ESPN.com, has not played this season. He was suspended for the team's opener against Tennessee State for violating team rules, leaving the Jayhawks with just seven scholarship players that night.

Prior to the team's next game against Kentucky in the Champions Classic, the school announced that Preston would sit following his involvement in a single-car accident and the school's desire to obtain a "clearer financial picture" about the vehicle.

He has missed the team's first six games and could miss more.

"I have not heard of a timeline for Billy Preston," Kansas spokesman Chris Theisen told ESPN.com on Wednesday.