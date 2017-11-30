Behind the bracket: The wide-open race for No. 2 seeds

The nonconference portion of the season is at its mid-point. What have we learned? Time to go once around the bracket for some answers:

Duke, with a healthy Marvin Bagley III, could be Anthony Davis/Kentucky good. Throw in a composed Grayson Allen and the Blue Devils figure to get even better as the youngsters grow into the college game.

PROJECTION: No more than two or three regular-season losses and the No. 1 overall NCAA tournament seed (South Region, Atlanta via Charlotte).

There is no clear No. 2. Among the other top seeds, Kansas, other than a sloppy win over Kentucky, hasn't been seriously tested. Villanova is essentially a six-man team at this point (albeit a very good one). Michigan State already lost to Duke.

PROJECTION: Michigan State is the second No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday, opening NCAA play in Detroit. Other No. 1 seeds are up for grabs.

The SEC is showing seven NCAA bids heading into December. The conference has eight teams in the KenPom top 50 with a combined record of 43-7. Considering the league has managed three bids or fewer in three of the past five seasons, this is a big deal.

PROJECTION: Six NCAA bids, unless Michael Porter Jr. returns to keep Missouri in the bracket.

The gap between Cincinnati and new arrival Wichita State atop the AAC is tiny. The pair is a combined 12-1, with the Shockers' loss coming by a point to Notre Dame in the Maui Invitational final. The Bearcats haven't played anyone of note, but that will change Saturday at Xavier.

PROJECTION: Three NCAA bids overall, determined by which second-tier teams can knock off the top pairing in regular-season play.

The top of the Big Ten remains very good -- Michigan State, Purdue and Minnesota -- but its middle is disintegrating. Maryland and Michigan are hanging on to bracket spots, but not solidly, and the likes of Wisconsin and Northwestern are playing .500 basketball. Penn State needed to win at NC State to stay in the conversation.

PROJECTION: Six NCAA bids, with a recovery by Northwestern.

All is not lost for Arizona. The Wildcats can still (and should) win a less-than-special Pac-12. They can still get it together in plenty of time for a Final Four run. But they'll likely have to do it as something other than the No. 1 seed in the West. Their next two outings -- at UNLV and Texas A&M (in Phoenix) -- will go a long way in answering if the Bahamas were a true disaster or merely a bracket fluke. PROJECTION: They'll be in the West, as a No. 2 seed.