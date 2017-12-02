South Carolina State guard Tyvoris Solomon was rushed to a hospital Saturday after suffering an undisclosed medical incident during the Bulldogs' game against North Carolina State.

Solomon was conscious and stabilized before being taken to a hospital in Raleigh, a South Carolina State spokesman told ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Bulldogs coach Murray Garvin accompanied Solomon to the hospital, but the game resumed at 1 p.m. ET after a delay of approximately 40 minutes.

The incident occurred with about 13 minutes remaining in the first half during a stoppage of play, when medical officials were examining North Carolina State's Markell Johnson for an apparent knee injury.

The focus quickly shifted to South Carolina State's bench area, however, as emergency medical personnel rushed to the area.