Duke remains the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 for the second straight week and the top 10 has shuffled with Notre Dame's loss to No. 3 Michigan State.

The Blue Devils (10-0) received all 65 first-place votes from a media panel in poll results released on Monday. Kansas remained at No. 2, Michigan State No. 3 and Villanova was No. 4.

Notre Dame's 81-63 loss to the Spartans dropped the Fighting Irish four places to No. 9, with Florida moving up a spot to No. 5.

Wichita State, Texas A&M and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.

No. 19 Seton Hall, No. 21 Purdue and No. 22 Nevada all moved into the poll this week. The Wolf Pack are ranked for the first time since 2007.

Xavier had the biggest rise in this week's poll, moving up eight spots to No. 13 after a pair of Top-25 wins. The Musketeers beat No. 16 Baylor 76-63 and No. 11 Cincinnati 89-76 last week.

Arizona State moved up four spots to No. 20 after being ranked last week for the first time since 2009.

USC is down 11 spots to No. 25 following consecutive losses and Baylor fell seven places to No. 23 after losses to Xavier and Wichita State. Cincinnati was down six spots to No. 17 following its loss to Xavier.

Louisville dropped out of the poll from No. 17 after losing to Purdue and Seton Hall. Texas Tech dropped out from No. 22 after losing to Seton Hall, while Alabama dropped from No. 24 after losing to UCF. Creighton fell out from No. 25 following a lopsided loss to then-No. 15 Gonzaga. The Zags moved up three spots to No. 12.