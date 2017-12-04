LaVar Ball told ESPN's Jeff Goodman that he has pulled his son LiAngelo out of UCLA.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

LiAngelo Ball is one of three UCLA basketball players who were indefinitely suspended after a shoplifting incident in China.

The players are subject to review for violating the university's Student Conduct Code, which includes a section on theft.

As part of their indefinite suspensions, the players haven't been allowed to suit up, practice or travel with the Bruins. Ball is a freshman who hasn't played a game for UCLA yet.