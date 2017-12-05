Two days after South Carolina State's Tyvoris Solomon's heart stopped and he collapsed to the floor during a game at NC State, the guard was well enough to speak to a reporter.

But it remained uncertain what caused his cardiac event.

"Right now, it's just cherish every moment and don't take anything for granted," Solomon told the Raleigh News & Observer from a bed Monday at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he remained in intensive care. "Life, basketball, sports, family. Anything. Not holding grudges with anyone if you can. Get over it as quickly as you can because you are not promised the next second."

According to the News & Observer, Solomon has undergone a battery of tests, but it hasn't been determined whether he can return to the court.

Solomon said he recalled talking to teammates on the bench before falling unconscious.

"One of my teammates asked me what had he messed up on on defense," Solomon said. "I don't remember, but I think I waved him off, you know, don't worry about it. Then one of my other teammates looked at me and said, 'Are you OK?' I remember putting my head in my hands and leaning over. Cause we were down by probably 15 [points]. Just frustrated because of the stuff that was happening."

Solomon was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon during the Bulldogs' 103-71 loss.

South Carolina State's athletic trainer, Tyler Long, helped resuscitate Solomon using CPR, while emergency medical personnel used an automated external defibrillator.

"I love those guys," Solomon said. "Perfect timing, I guess. I was glad it happened where it happened at because I could have been with one of my teammates in a car and it could have been a whole different situation."

Solomon, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, started the game and checked out with 16:02 remaining in the first half.

The incident occurred with about 13 minutes remaining before halftime, during a stoppage of play when medical officials were examining NC State's Markell Johnson for an apparent knee injury.

The focus quickly shifted to South Carolina State's bench area, however, as emergency medical personnel rushed to the area.

Solomon said his memory picks up when he woke up while still at the arena.

"I lifted my head up and I looked around and saw people," Solomon said. "But I really wasn't sure where I was at, really."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.