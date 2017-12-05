The names you don't know -- but will -- in college hoops

He needed only two plays to forecast the impact he'd make on Friday night.

On the first possession of Gonzaga's 91-74 win over Creighton, Killian Tillie, a French power forward who played just 12.3 minutes per game last season, kept moving and searching for space.

Silas Melson drove to the rim as three Bluejays collapsed on the veteran guard, who hit Tillie and watched him sink an open 3-pointer from the corner. Tillie wasn't done. He then raced down the floor and blocked Marcus Foster's layup off a spin move.

When Gonzaga faces Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jay Wright will aim to contain the 6-foot-10 sophomore.

Last year, few knew Tillie, then a reserve big man behind Przemek Karnowski and lottery pick Zach Collins. This season, however, he's a pivotal player on Gonzaga's roster and perhaps the most overlooked talent on the West Coast.

Mark Few has coached multiple big men who evolved into first-round picks, and Tillie could become the next player to take his talents to the NBA. Is the longtime coach surprised by the sophomore's development in 2017-18?

"No, not really," Few told ESPN.com. "I have really high expectations for him because of his exceptional feel for the game."

Yes, Tillie (12.4 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.1 BPG, 41 percent from the 3-point line, 82 percent from the charity stripe) is third in scoring on a versatile squad with six players averaging double figures and a seventh averaging 9.8 PPG. But the analytics on Tillie's effort thus far present a more complete picture of his effect on the program.

He has connected on 82 percent of his shots at the rim, per hoop-math.com. When he's on the floor, Gonzaga averages 1.28 points per possession (1.13 PPP without him), per hooplens.com. The Bulldogs also hold opponents to an impressive 0.92 PPP when he's on the court and 1.01 PPP when he's on the bench.

Tillie tops a list of players who've made some noise in college basketball but have failed to attract the fanfare granted to athletes with brighter futures at the next level:

Dewan Huell, Miami Hurricanes

Miami's big man held off Reggie Lynch, America's top shot-blocker, in last week's win at Minnesota, one of the season's most important true road wins. Dewan Huell's 23 points (10-for-16) helped the Hurricanes leave Minneapolis with a victory that will boost their profile on Selection Sunday. The sophomore's strides warrant scrutiny. He has made 67.2 percent of his shots inside the arc, compared to 54 percent last year. He's a 71 percent free throw shooter now (65 percent in 2016-17). Miami will rely on its talented wings this season, but Huell is vital for this program, too.

Terry Larrier, UConn Huskies

Kevin Ollie would benefit from a win over Syracuse on Tuesday in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. But that won't happen without the playmaking powers of Terry Larrier, the VCU transfer. Right now, he's connecting on 42 percent of his 3-point attempts. He's also 21-for-26 from the charity stripe. But Connecticut's struggles continue to mask his potential. He collected 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks against Michigan State on Nov. 24, but the Huskies lost by 20.

Kyle Guy, Virginia Cavaliers

Kyle Guy deserves more mainstream attention. But that's difficult to attain for any player on the nation's slowest team (351st in adjusted tempo on KenPom.com). You're missing out, however, if you've ignored Guy and the best defensive team in the country. How many players have made 45 percent of their 3-pointers, 50 percent of their shots inside the arc and 81 percent of their free throws? He's averaging 16.6 PPG, too.

Shaquille Morris, Wichita State Shockers

On Saturday, Wichita State traveled to Waco, Texas, and secured a seven-point win over Baylor, a team full of lengthy athletes who can drive and slash and rebound with the best of them. Gregg Marshall probably wished he had Markis McDuffie, his top returning scorer from last season who hasn't played a minute this year due to a stress fracture in his foot. But Shaquille Morris is a bully in the paint and a force on defense for this Shockers squad, too. When he's on the floor, per hooplens.com, Wichita State holds its opponents to a ridiculous 0.88 points per possession. He has helped the Shockers start strong without McDuffie.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky Wildcats

This Kentucky crew does not play like a team yet. It is missing key players and just flowing off the energy of its young talent. At a minimum, however, John Calipari's latest NBA franchise could just walk through the season swarming everything in its path (ninth in adjusted defensive efficiency) and turning every game into a run-and-gun affair. That's why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matters. He's a 6-6 wing who is top-25 in steals percentage. He's averaging 2.5 SPG and 9.5 PPG. He can guard multiple positions and creates mismatches with his size. If the Wildcats intend to overwhelm the SEC, they'll need Gilgeous-Alexander to play to his potential.

Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU Horned Frogs

The 8-0 TCU Horned Frogs can prove they're a serious threat to Kansas in the Big 12 with a convincing victory over SMU in Fort Worth on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-11 Vladamir Brodziansky will challenge SMU on both ends. He's made 77.3 percent of his shots inside the arc and recorded a 9-for-21 clip from the 3-point line. That's an unfair advantage for someone nearly 7 feet tall. But Brodziansky is also averaging 1.8 BPG. Jamie Dixon's squad, the NIT champ from last year, hasn't faced a serious threat yet. But Brodziansky's presence should keep the Horned Frogs alive in any matchup.

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota Golden Gophers

The hardest-working man in the Big Ten, Jordan Murphy does it all for Richard Pitino's squad. He crashes the offensive glass. He defends inside and outside the perimeter. He makes his free throws. He blocks shots. He consistently draws fouls. Against a Miami team with a couple of projected first-round picks last week, Murphy looked like the best athlete on the floor. His current stat line is worth praising: 21.0 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 1.4 BPG and 1.1 SPG. Wow.

Lagerald Vick, Kansas Jayhawks

Per a Division I coach who has played Kansas this season, Devonte' Graham is Bill Self's best player, but Lagerald Vick could end the year as the squad's most important player. Although it's still early, he's not the same player from a year ago. That's obvious. He's making more 3-pointers (47 percent). He's also a better defender and passer. Per Synergy Sports, he has made 46.3 percent of his shots against man-to-man defense and 54.2 percent against zone, both "very good" per the analytics hub.

The Trae Young movement continues

I've traveled throughout the country and watched some of the most talented players in the country in the first month of the season, and no player has dominated conversations in college basketball circles like Oklahoma's Trae Young. He entered Tuesday's game against UT-San Antonio averaging 28.8 PPG and 8.8 APG, while making 42 percent of his 3-pointers.

Some of the NBA scouts who saw him at the PK80 in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend -- he scored 43 points in a win over Oregon -- believe he has played his way into the first round of an NBA draft without many can't-miss point guards.

He's a mature freshman leader for Lon Kruger's squad. No ego. No arrogance. But on the floor, he's a dog.

Buddy Hield made Oklahoma the center of college basketball during his final season. Young could draw a similar spotlight to Norman, his hometown, if he continues to play like this.

The buzz is real.

Will the Big Ten's move catch on?

The Big Ten moved some of its conference games into the first weekend of December this season to accommodate the early start of its conference tournament, which will commence during the first week of March this year.

The move turned the ordinary, December mismatches between Big Ten teams and nonconference foes into meaningful matchups that will affect the outcome of the conference race. Purdue and Northwestern fought until the final seconds on Sunday, two days after the Wildcats held off Illinois in overtime.

I like the concept. But the games were still swallowed by football.

On Saturday afternoon, Ohio State and Wisconsin basketball played just hours prior to the Big Ten football championship game between Ohio State and Wisconsin. How many people cared about the basketball version of that matchup? Maryland lost a tough Friday matchup against Purdue and also needed overtime to beat Illinois two days later.

The move is intriguing, and it's a great way to give fans captivating games in a typically mundane December. Yes, the Big Ten will tussle with conference championships in college football. But the early Big Ten games added spice to the December slate.

If every Power 5 league joined the Big Ten, college basketball could raise its profile during its usual stretch of mismatches in early December that make the sport easy to forget until conference play commences in January.