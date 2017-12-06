UCLA has canceled its men's basketball game against Montana on Wednesday night due to fires in the area.

"The health and safety of student-athletes, staff and fans is our top priority," UCLA said in a statement. "Due to concerns stemming from area wildfires, tonight's men's basketball game vs. Montana has been canceled. All other team workouts and practices scheduled for today also have been canceled."

The Los Angeles Rams also changed its Wednesday practice to a walk-through due to the wildfires.

Just a couple of miles from the UCLA campus in Bel-Air, the Skirball fire had burned nearly 150 acres as of 11 a.m. PT, according to the Los Angeles Times. The fire has destroyed homes, led to evacuations and required the northbound 405 freeway to close -- part of major traffic delays in the region.

The Los Angeles County public health department is urging residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure and to limit physical exertion.

UCLA, which also canceled afternoon classes, said it will refund tickets to Wednesday's game.