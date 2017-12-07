Behind the bracket: Why Kansas is still a No. 1 seed

Kansas' surprising loss to Washington on Wednesday night could -- and probably should -- have juggled the No. 1 seeds. Instead, all it did was drop the Jayhawks from No. 2 overall to No. 4. The reason is that a bevy of teams sitting just behind KU also went down, some in equally ignominious fashion.

Notre Dame? No thanks, lost at home to Ball State in a game the Irish were given a 93 percent chance to win. Florida? Double disaster, lost a pair at home to Florida State (semi-understandable) and Loyola Chicago, averaging 62.5 points in the process after putting up 99.5 PPG in six prior outings. Texas A&M, Virginia and Cincinnati were among other highly ranked unbeatens to suffer their first defeats.

So Kansas lives to see another day on the top line. This is significant in large part because the Jayhawks have pretty much made it their permanent home. For a staggering seven of the past 11 years, in fact. What happens next? Kansas will likely be favored in all but one of its remaining regular-season games (Jan. 15, at West Virginia). Even with Wednesday's loss, the Jayhawks retain No. 1 seed odds of nearly 80 percent.

Projection: More of the same.