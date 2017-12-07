Jeff Goodman breaks down LaVar Ball's plan for his sons after they signed with an agent. (1:35)

LaVar Ball told ESPN that his sons LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have signed with agent Harrison Gaines, ending any speculation that LaMelo will play college basketball. The plan is now for both to play on the same team overseas.

"I don't care about the money," LaVar Ball said on Thursday morning. "I want them to go somewhere where they will play them together on the court at the same time. The priority is for the boys to play on the same team."

Ball said earlier this week that the plan was still for LaMelo, who withdrew from Chino Hills (California) High School early in his junior season, to play at UCLA in two years. However, the elder Ball told ESPN that won't be the case.

"He's not going to play college basketball," Ball said.

Gaines also represents the oldest of the Ball brothers, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. LaVar Ball said Gaines has been dealing with various overseas clubs about LiAngelo and LaMelo. Sources told ESPN that several teams in Europe and Asia have expressed interest.

"I don't know the deals and who is offering what," Ball said. "I'm letting Harrison handle all that, but I know there are a few teams interested. I just need to get them playing again."

Ball said he will likely spend time wherever his two youngest sons wind up playing, and he also intends to have their uncles go over and help.

"There will be three people with them all the time," Ball said. "I'll go back and forth and probably stay out there a while at first."

Ball pulled LiAngelo from UCLA earlier in the week and told ESPN that he was frustrated that the school hadn't made a final determination on the length of his son's suspension following an arrest for shoplifting while in China last month.

Lonzo Ball said after the Lakers' shootaround in Philadelphia on Thursday that his brothers signing with his agent was a "good decision" and the family discussed the matter beforehand. He said he if the brothers play overseas, that too will be a family decision.

"If they are over there, I wish them the best and if they do go, it will be a family decision," he said.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this report.