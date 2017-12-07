RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tyvoris Solomon, the South Carolina State guard who collapsed on the court during a game at NC State last week, has been released from the hospital.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts said Thursday he had just spoken with Solomon and his father as they headed home. Alan Wolf, a spokesman for Rex Hospital in Raleigh, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that Solomon had been discharged.

Solomon has undergone testing, but it remains unclear what caused his cardiac event and whether he will be able return to the court.

Wolf also released a statement from the Solomon family thanking medical trainers who assisted Solomon on the court on Saturday and well-wishers. It said the redshirt senior was "looking forward to resuming a normal life, eventually returning to school and making every second count."

Solomon was rushed to a hospital on Saturday afternoon after his heart stopped during the Bulldogs' 103-71 loss to NC State.

The incident occurred with about 13 minutes remaining in the first half, during a stoppage of play when medical officials were examining NC State's Markell Johnson for an apparent knee injury.

Solomon was resuscitated by South Carolina State's athletic trainer, Tyler Long, whom Bulldogs coach Murray Garvin praised in a statement that Saturday night "for his quick response in that life-or-death moment. He along with the EMS staff rose to the occasion and saved Ty's life."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.