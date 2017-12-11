Wisconsin took another lump Monday when the Badgers learned that freshman guard Kobe King will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

King will undergo knee surgery Monday, the school announced. He played in each of the Badgers' first 10 games this season before missing this past Saturday's loss to rival Marquette.

Sophomore point guard D'Mitrik Trice was already scheduled to have surgery on his foot Monday. Trice is not expected to return until mid-January at the earliest.

Trice was averaging 9.4 points per game while starting at point guard for the struggling Badgers (4-7) before his injury last week. King scored 5.2 points per game and averaged 19 minutes of playing time for a backcourt that is short on experience this season. Freshman Brad Davison took over Trice's role running the offense during a 19-point loss to Marquette.

Wisconsin has lost four of its past five games. The rough start may put the team's 19-year streak of NCAA tournament appearances in jeopardy. Only four schools -- Michigan State, Duke, North Carolina and Kansas -- have made more consecutive appearances in the tournament's history.