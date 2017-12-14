Oklahoma State junior guard Davon Dillard and freshman guard Zack Dawson have been dismissed from the team, coach Mike Boynton announced Thursday.

Both were let go due to repeated violations of team rules. A team source said their dismissals were unrelated to the FBI investigation into former assistant coach Lamont Evans, who was fired after being charged with fraud and corruption.

"Being a part of Cowboy basketball has always and will always be an honor and a privilege," Boynton said. "With that privilege comes great responsibilities and standards. Davon and Zack have failed to meet those standards and at this point it is necessary to move in a different direction. We wish both of them all the best as they continue their academic and athletic careers."

Dillard, who appeared in four games this season, was averaging 4.3 points per game. Dawson, who averaged 4.4 points in five games, was the No. 76 recruit in the 2017 signing class.