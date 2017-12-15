Baylor big man Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. recorded his 100th block Thursday night when the Bears played Texas-Southern, but that isn't what Lual-Acuil will remember most about the game.

Lual-Acuil's parents, Joseph Achuil and Ayen Mayor, arrived from the Sudan on Thursday. It was the first time Lual-Acuil had seen them in more than four years, and the first time they'd ever seen him play.

They had flown from South Sudan to Kenya to Qatar to Dallas, and Jo was excused to miss Thursday's shootaround to go pick them up. Because of delays at customs and traffic, they arrived at Ferrell Center only 45 minutes before tipoff.

Baylor center Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. greets his parents, who arrived from the Sudan on Thursday and got to see their son for the first time in four years. Courtesy of Baylor

Lual-Acuil's life has been full of journeys. He was born in Sudan. With the country torn apart by a civil war in the late 1990s, he and his family left for Uganda when he was 3.

His father returned to Sudan to work for the government, but he and his mother and siblings lived in a refuge camp in Uganda for five years until leaving for Perth in Western Australia.

The 7-footer first played basketball in the 11th grade, at Kingsway Christian College in Darch, Australia. That led to a basketball scholarship to Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kan., and finally to Baylor.

He arrived in Waco in 2015 and sat out his first year with a heart issue. He made waves last season with his shot-blocking, and this season is averaging 13.9 point, 10.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks for the Bears.

Lual-Acuil is graduating on Saturday, and he'll do that with his parents in attendance.