          DA not filing charges over alleged sexual assault at KU men's dorm

          6:44 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The local prosecutor does not plan to file sexual assault charges over a report that a 16-year-old girl was raped in December 2016 in the dorm housing the Kansas men's basketball team.

          Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson's office said Friday in a statement that it does not have enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a sexual assault occurred.

          The statement also said the investigation did not identify a suspect.

          Branson said his office still may file misdemeanor alcohol-related charges.

          The university police report from the incident said rape, contributing to a child's misconduct and furnishing alcohol to a minor were reported and allegedly occurred at the dorm.

          Five players were listed as witnesses, though police have said that did not necessarily mean they were eyewitnesses.

