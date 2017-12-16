Senior Ryan Luther missed Pittsburgh's 72-51 home win against McNeese State on Saturday with a right foot injury.

Luther is expected to be out "at least" a couple of weeks with the stress reaction in the foot, according to Panthers coach Kevin Stallings.

Luther's right foot has troubled him in the past.

Last season, he missed 12 games with a stress fracture in the foot. This injury, however, is to a different metatarsal and is a stress reaction, rather than a fracture.

Luther is averaging a double-double on the season, with 12.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He is Pitt's leader in points, rebounds, blocks and steals.

The Panthers moved to 6-5 with Saturday's win. They open ACC play Dec. 30 against No. 6 Miami.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.