Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder will miss the next two to three weeks while recovering from a knee injury, the school announced on Monday.

Gilder suffered the injury in a 113-66 victory over Savannah State last week.

The 6-foot-4 junior is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists so far this season, including a 23-point, 9-rebound, 7-assist performance against West Virginia in the season opener. Gilder is shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point range.

With Gilder sidelined, expect increased minutes for freshman JJ Caldwell, who had a career-high seven points and five assists in the victory over Savannah State. Fellow freshmen TJ Starks and Savion Flagg could also see bigger roles.

Texas A&M (9-1) hosts Northern Kentucky on Tuesday. The Aggies open SEC play at Alabama on Dec. 30.