How a grad transfer can change -- or decimate -- a program

With 55 seconds to play in Xavier's come-from-behind win over East Tennessee State on Saturday -- the Musketeers were down by 22 in the second half -- Kerem Kanter found space on the perimeter and nailed a 3-pointer that tied the game.

Trevon Bluiett would hit the game winner, but the late 3-pointer by Kanter, a grad transfer from UW-Green Bay, put him in the proper spot to become a hero.

That's what Chris Mack expected when Kanter arrived.

And that's what UW-Green Bay coach Linc Darner lost when Kanter, a 6-foot-10 forward and the brother of NBA standout Enes Kanter, transferred.

Darner said Kanter's choice makes him wonder if he should redshirt promising players who might graduate after their redshirt junior seasons with a year of eligibility remaining and pick another school.

"It can blindside you," said Darner, who entered the week with a 4-6 record. "When they do it late, it kinda hurts you as far as recruiting and trying to find replacements for them. ... Normally, it's your best player you're losing. When a kid leaves a high-major program, he's normally the eighth, ninth, 10th guy on that team or farther down and it's not that big of an impact on their program."

The grad-transfer culture -- athletes who graduate from one school with eligibility remaining can immediately play for another program if they enroll in a master's degree program -- is a complicated landscape that captures far more attention than its market share (less than 2 percent of all players were grad transfers in 2015-16, per an NCAA study). But grad transfers often give Power 5 teams access to seasoned veterans anxious to prove themselves with a new team, often on a larger stage.

When those decisions involve players shifting from low- and mid-majors to programs with higher profiles, the teams they leave behind must scramble to recover from the unexpected absences of athletes they developed. On the other side, however, Kanter and his peers say they've earned the right to choose another school, especially if their next stop enhances their future options and allows them to compete for a national championship.

"I wanted to be a part of their senior class," Kanter said. "They had a good performance last year, coming off an Elite Eight. And I trusted Coach Mack, and I think he's been doing a good job and will lead us to a lot of wins."

Howard coach Kevin Nickelberry supported James Daniel when the nation's leading scorer in 2015-16 (27.1 PPG) told him he wanted to transfer to Tennessee. He also lost another standout, J.T. Miller, to Missouri State. Daniel had suffered an ankle injury that limited him to two games last year. The medical redshirt he received presented Daniel with two options: stay at Howard for another season or play at another school as a grad transfer.

Nickelberry told him to do whatever felt right.

Daniel said his relationship with Nickelberry and the coach's support made him feel comfortable with his choice to play for Tennessee this season. He also said he knew he had reached his peak at Howard.

"Coming from Howard, I had done just about everything I possibly could there beside win, and we were going to lose eight seniors and replace them with eight sophomores," said Daniel, who is averaging 7.2 PPG for the Vols this season. "With that, I needed to go to a place where I wanted to play on the biggest stage in basketball, which is a Power 5 school. And Tennessee was the best place for me."

Still, Nickelberry and other coaches wonder how they'll recover after losing the nuclei of their rosters. Howard entered this week with a 2-10 record. And both wins came against non-Division I opponents.

Nickelberry said grad transfers can impact job security for low- and mid-major coaches.

"I hope our business hasn't gotten to the point where you can't be happy for the kids because we're worried about our livelihood," he said. "But if J.T. Miller and James Daniel are back for Howard, we're not 2-10. It has affected my livelihood."

Bruiser Flint expected Damion Lee to enjoy a fruitful season in 2015-16 at Drexel after he averaged 21.4 PPG the previous year.

But he'd heard the rumblings. Some of his peers told him Lee was considering a move. But Lee called those rumors fake when he spoke with Flint.

Then, Lee's mother called and said her son had decided to transfer to another school. Drexel fired Bruiser Flint in 2016 after a six-win season.

"I still think it's a tough rule," said Flint, now an assistant at Indiana. "I think it really affects the mid-major or lower programs because you're probably taking away a guy who was very valuable for your program. You can't necessarily replace those guys. Guys lose their jobs over it."

A change might come soon. The NCAA Division I Council Transfer Working Group surveyed collegiate power brokers over the summer about possible changes to transfer rules.

South Dakota State athletic director Justin Sell, the chair of the working group, said he and the other members continue to analyze "graduate eligibility and what should that look like," discussions that could lead to official proposals and rule changes in the coming years.

Right now, a player can transfer, enroll in a graduate program, compete for a season and leave the school without earning a degree, which allows the squad to use that scholarship for its next recruiting class.

Of the 254 Division I men's basketball coaches polled by the working group, however, 57 percent said they would support a new rule that would force schools to provide two-year scholarships to grad transfers that would count against their allotted 13-scholarship limits for two years instead of one -- even though the athlete would still compete for a lone season with his new program.

Only 43 percent of the Power 5 men's basketball coaches and 36 percent of the Power 5 athletic directors who responded said they would support the measure.

"I can tell you we are open-minded, we're listening," Sell said. "I feel good that we're making positive headway in that area."

It's a critical area for the coaches who might need years to identify and nurture a talent comparable to the grad transfer they lost -- time a frustrated administrator might not give them.

Even Nickelberry, who backed Daniel when he left for Tennessee, said the coaches who lose grad transfers deserve more stability.

"You're not gonna replace your best player in the summer in July or August," he said. "The bigger schools are benefitting, and we can't replace them. That's really what it is. The high-majors are taking our players, and we don't have another recourse to get it done."

As a result, Darner, who lost Kanter to Xavier, said he's altered his recruiting philosophy.

"Over the long haul, we want guys at Green Bay who want to be at Green Bay," he said.

Yet, the players who've benefitted from the current rules want an opportunity to achieve their dreams.

"My goal after this year is to play professionally, and I wanted to prove to everyone that I can play at the highest level at a place like Xavier," Kanter said. "Yes, I probably could have averaged more points and rebounds at my old school, but I also wanted to play in the NCAA tournament. That's something that I didn't get to do at my old school.

Added Daniel: "You come to school to get an education. And if they graduate on time and they have another year to play, I feel as though it's a testament to their hard work in the classroom. For somebody to be able to graduate and get their degree, why wouldn't they be able to transfer?"

Why you shouldn't ignore Arizona State's defensive struggles

Arizona State's defense should have Bobby Hurley concerned. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Arizona State's résumé is unmatched. So its positions as the No. 1 team in ESPN.com's Power Rankings, a top-two-seed line in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology and a top-five slot in the latest Associated Press poll make sense.

But ASU's troubling defensive struggles deserve scrutiny.

Vanderbilt, a mediocre offensive team, amassed a 13-0 lead in a loss to Arizona State on Sunday. But the Sun Devils won. That's what matters, right? Yes.

But the Commodores exposed some of ASU's flaws in that run. They scored around the basket against a team with limited depth in the paint. They also took advantage of turnovers, hitting 3-pointers on fast breaks against an ASU team rated "average" in transition defense by Synergy Sports.

The Sun Devils entered the week ranked 107th in adjusted defensive efficiency by ESPN Sports Analytics. They've overcome those challenges, however, with an unrivaled offensive clip. They're shooting 40.7 percent from the 3-point line and 58.6 percent inside the 3-point line. Since 2014, 16 squads have finished a season shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc or better. None of those squads made 58.6 percent of their 2-pointers.

What does that mean? Well, it suggests what we already know. Arizona State, which finished 5-for-23 from beyond the arc on Sunday, will likely cool off at some point. And when that happens, these defensive gaps could alter the fortunes of a program that's enjoyed a fabulous start.

Lon Kruger predicted the impact of Trae Young's passing

Before the season, Lon Kruger -- one of the two Division I coaches to lead five separate programs to the NCAA tournament -- seemed confident in Oklahoma's potential, despite last year's 11-win season.

He figured freshman Trae Young's arrival would help the veterans who'd suffered through a season filled with tough, single-digit losses. But he talked about Young's passing more than the scoring ability of the player who tops college basketball's PPG chart.

"He's a skilled guy," Kruger told ESPN.com in September. "He's very fast with the ball out of the backcourt. He keeps pressure on the defense all the time. He's a very good passer. In high school, he was such a big scorer, I don't know that people really appreciated how good of vision he had, how good of a passer he is."

Kruger called it. Young entered the week ranked second nationally in assist rate with assists on 48.4 percent of his possessions, per KenPom.com. Lonzo Ball finished with a 31.4 percent assist rate last year. We've witnessed Young's combination of aggressive offense and selfless ball movement a few times in the past decade. But it's rare. Those who achieved it -- Evan Turner, Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine -- were all first-round picks in their respective NBA drafts.

Months ago, Kruger anticipated a similar impact from his swift-passing prodigy who grew up 10 minutes from campus. He was right.

The PK80 would have helped Georgetown prep for Syracuse and the Big East

Maybe Patrick Ewing and Georgetown would have been helped with a tougher nonconference schedule. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Saturday's overtime affair between Georgetown and Syracuse matched the frenzied battles the two schools staged as rivals in the old Big East. After facing a nonconference slate that included only sub-250 programs in ESPN's BPI -- all but one (Richmond) entered the week rated higher than 290th -- the Hoyas danced with a respectable Syracuse squad before surrendering a late lead and losing in overtime.

Patrick Ewing's nonconference slate endured reasonable criticism after he withdrew from the inaugural PK80 tournament in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend. DePaul replaced Georgetown and faced Michigan State, Oregon and Portland in the tournament.

Georgetown instead manufactured the weakest nonconference slate in America, per KenPom.com, and a series of matchups that did nothing for its résumé and, as Saturday's finish proved, did little to prepare the Hoyas for the talented squads it will face in the Big East and beyond.

Had Ewing kept his program in the PK80, his squad might've played the future Big Ten champ (Michigan State) and a solid Oregon team. That experience might've helped them on Saturday.

Kentucky growing into a dangerous force

OK, I doubted Kentucky. Perhaps you did, too. In November, the Wildcats seemed scattered and disorganized. They lacked shooters. No real superstar. Jarred Vanderbilt and Jemarl Baker suffered significant injuries that have sidelined them all season. In the Champions Classic loss to Kansas, the Wildcats had no answer for the veteran group in the final minutes. But now, they're melding, as their SEC peers continue to unravel.

The same Florida that couldn't miss at the PK80 last month has lost 4 of 5, a disappointing stretch punctuated by Saturday's loss to Clemson. The Gators lack an inside presence (15-for-37 inside the arc). Tennessee is somewhat intriguing after its Sunday battle against North Carolina. And Alabama lacks a signature win.

Only Texas A&M seems positioned to snatch the SEC crown from the Wildcats. But the latter registered 1.22 points per possession in Saturday's win over Virginia Tech, a scary offensive opponent. This is a potent Kentucky unit that could add a top-20 prospect (Vanderbilt) and perhaps its best shooter (Baker) in the coming weeks.

They're shooting below 70 percent from the free throw line and they're committing turnovers on more than one-fifth of their possessions, but their overwhelming size and athleticism suppressed Virginia Tech and could do the same against a reasonable SEC slate.

We might not look back at this Kentucky squad and call it one of Calipari's bests. From start to finish, however, this Kentucky team could experience the most growth of any team he's guided in Lexington.

So much potential.

Kevin Hervey's numbers are unreal

Want to see an impressive stat line? Check on Kevin Hervey. Mikel Galicia/Icon Sportswire

It's not easy to shine when you're dropping ridiculous numbers for a team in the one-bid Sun Belt Conference.

But UT-Arlington star Kevin Hervey entered Monday's matchup against Creighton producing wild numbers for Scott Cross' squad, maybe the most impressive stat sheet by any player not named Trae Young: 23.6 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.6 SPG, 83.7 percent from the free throw line, 39 percent from the 3-point line.

Remember this name in March.