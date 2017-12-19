        <
        >

          Allonzo Trier (knee) leaves game

          play
          Trier helped to locker room after banging knee (0:43)

          Arizona's Allonzo Trier goes down hard after banging his left knee on Paul Miller's leg and has to be helped to the locker room. (0:43)

          1:30 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Arizona guard Allonzo Trier banged knees with a North Dakota State player Monday night and immediately went down. The McKale Center fell silent as the Wildcats' leading scorer and an All-American candidate writhed on the floor, clutching his left knee.

          Trier returned later in the second half with an ice bag on his knee, but his injury put a damper on what was an otherwise dominant performance.

          Trier added 15 points before leaving with the injury, helping lift No. 18 Arizona to an 83-53 rout.

          "It's scary as a player when you feel that in your knee,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said. "I'm sure he'll have a bruise there and hopefully he's good for the long haul, and hopefully we get some good news.''

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.