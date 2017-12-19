Arizona's Allonzo Trier goes down hard after banging his left knee on Paul Miller's leg and has to be helped to the locker room. (0:43)

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier banged knees with a North Dakota State player Monday night and immediately went down. The McKale Center fell silent as the Wildcats' leading scorer and an All-American candidate writhed on the floor, clutching his left knee.

Trier returned later in the second half with an ice bag on his knee, but his injury put a damper on what was an otherwise dominant performance.

Trier added 15 points before leaving with the injury, helping lift No. 18 Arizona to an 83-53 rout.

"It's scary as a player when you feel that in your knee,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said. "I'm sure he'll have a bruise there and hopefully he's good for the long haul, and hopefully we get some good news.''

