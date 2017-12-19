Kansas is expected to get much-needed help along its front line. The Jayhawks are anticipating that Silvio De Sousa will be eligible to play early in Big 12 play, possibly as soon as Dec. 29 for the conference opener at Texas, a source told ESPN.

Silvio De Sousa could be eligible to play in Kansas' conference opener against Texas. Jon Lopez/Nike

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound De Sousa reclassified from the class of 2018, and a source told ESPN that he is on track to finish his academic requirements at IMG Academy this week. De Sousa would still need to be cleared by the NCAA.

De Sousa originally hails from Angola but has been playing in Florida the past few years. He's a hard-playing, explosive big man who the Jayhawks hope can immediately help a team that lacks size up front.

This is significant for a Kansas team that has been playing with one true post player, Udoka Azubuike. Talented freshman Billy Preston remains out while the school investigates a situation involving a vehicle he was driving at the time of a single-car accident back in November.