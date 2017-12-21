Behind the bracket: Arizona State is a No. 1 seed, but for how long?

Here are the biggest bracket surprises heading into the holidays:

Arizona State Sun Devils

This isn't even close. The Sun Devils were an invisible No. 100 on the seed list when the season began, climbing all the way to No. 4 overall and a No. 1 seed in this week's projection. ASU is even higher in some rankings, but the aggregate data used for Bracketology suggests at least some regression is on the way. Regardless, Arizona State is arguably the best team-based story in college basketball this season. The Sun Devils are no worse than the second-best team in a disappointing Pac-12, meaning a gaudy record and favorable NCAA seed are pretty much inevitable.

Projection: The Sun Devils will be dancing with a top four NCAA seed and opening tournament play in San Diego.

Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks are part of a pleasant SEC resurgence and a near-lock for the NCAA tournament. While not a complete surprise, Arkansas was "First Four Out" to start the season and needed nonleague wins over Oklahoma and Minnesota to affirm its postseason path. The data doesn't see the Razorbacks hanging onto their current No. 5 seed, but it also failed to predict seven NCAA teams from their conference.

Projection: A top four SEC finish and No. 6 or No. 7 NCAA seed.

Tennessee Volunteers

Speaking of SEC surprises, how about the Vols? Tennessee was barely ahead of Arizona State on the preseason seed list (No. 98), but it is cruising toward its first NCAA bid since the 2013-14 season. The recent near-miss against North Carolina should be interpreted positively, along with the obvious value of an overtime win over Purdue. The Vols aren't going anywhere except the NCAA tournament.

Projection: An 8-9 game and probable first-round NCAA victory.

Clemson Tigers

A year ago Clemson was the poster child for power-conference bias, hanging around the at-large discussion despite a 6-12 record in the ACC. The Tigers won't need any bias if they remain on their current path, with recent wins over Ohio State, Florida and South Carolina likely to age well. Having moved well into single-digit seed territory, their NCAA odds are approaching 75 percent.

Projection: A trip to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.

St. John's Red Storm

We thought the Johnnies were a year away after winning just 24 total games in Chris Mullin's first two seasons. Instead, a trio of DI transfers -- Justin Simon (Arizona), Marvin Clark (Michigan State) and Tariq Owens (Tennessee) -- have joined with standout sophomore Shamorie Ponds to lift St. John's into the NCAA conversation.

Projection: If the Red Storm can finish .500 or better in the Big East, an NCAA bid is theirs for the taking.