Five-star junior Ashton Hagans committed to Georgia on Thursday night.

Hagans announced his decision in a video on Twitter, pulling a Georgia hat out of a Gucci bag.

"Go Dawgs," Hagans said.

Hagans, a 6-foot-3 point guard, is considered the best player from the state of Georgia in the 2019 class. He slots in as the No. 4 point guard in the country, No. 19 overall in the ESPN 60.

Hagans was one of the best performers on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit last spring and summer, averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Game Elite AAU program.

This is a massive pickup for Mark Fox and the Bulldogs. Hagans is the first five-star prospect to pick Georgia since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007 and the first top-ranked Georgia prospect to stay home for college since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2011.

Hagans is Georgia's first commitment in the 2019 class.

Hagans' commitment continues the strong run for Georgia in recruiting, as the Bulldogs finished Wednesday with the No. 1-ranked football recruiting class in the country -- including No. 1 overall recruit Justin Fields.