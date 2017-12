Texas A&M leading scorer DJ Hogg has been suspended three games, including Thursday's game against Buffalo, for an undisclosed violation of school policy.

JJ Caldwell and TJ Starks have also been suspended for Thursday's game for violating team rules.

This is the second suspension this season for both Caldwell and Hogg.

Hogg averages 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman contributed to this report.