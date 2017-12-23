Bill Self told ESPN that big man Silvio De Sousa has completed his required coursework that will enable him to arrive at Kansas and practice immediately, with one holdup remaining before he can take the court in a game.

"We are now working through the NCAA's amateurism process and hope to have him certified as soon as possible for game competition," Self said. "He is eligible to practice immediately and will report on the 26th."

The hope is that De Sousa can be cleared in time to play in the Big 12 opener Dec. 29.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound De Sousa reclassified from the Class of 2018 and finished his academic requirements at IMG Academy this past week.

De Sousa originally hails from Angola but has been playing in Florida the past few years. He's a hard-playing, explosive big man whom the Jayhawks hope can immediately help a team that lacks size up front.

This is significant for a Kansas team that has been playing with one true post player, Udoka Azubuike. Talented freshman Billy Preston remains out while the school investigates a situation involving a vehicle he was driving at the time of a single-car accident in November.