Minnesota guard Nate Mason missed most of the second half of Saturday's 95-60 win over Florida Atlantic after suffering a left ankle injury but is considered day-to-day, according to the team.

Mason, the Gophers' second-leading scorer and a first-team all-Big Ten pick last season, went to the floor early in the second half after getting tangled up in traffic. After a visit from the trainer, he was helped off the court but didn't put any weight on the ankle.

Coach Richard Pitino said after the game that Mason was scheduled for an MRI later on Saturday evening. He acknowledged that losing Mason's leadership and productivity would be a tough pill to swallow.

Point guard Nate Mason, Minnesota's second-leading scorer, had to be helped off the court early in the second half on Saturday after suffering a left ankle injury. He is considered day-to-day. Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

"You don't just replace Nate Mason,'' Pitino said. "I thought he was really good [Saturday]: 17 points in 21 minutes. He was efficient. He was defending and showing great leadership.''

Jordan Murphy scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Minnesota (11-3). The junior co-captain said Mason was in good spirits after the game despite the injury.

"Nate's the type of dude who when something like that happens, he just wants to deal with it on his own,'' Murphy said. "We're going to be there for him for anything he needs.''

Mason demonstrated his value to the Gophers' offense immediately, connecting on his first three 3-pointers before the game was five minutes old. The third was part of an 18-0 run that staked Minnesota to a 28-7 lead.

The floor general is off to his best start as a Gopher, averaging 15.4 points per game and nearly four assists per turnover.

Minnesota next plays on Dec. 30 against Harvard.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.