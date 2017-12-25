Villanova stayed comfortably at No. 1 in an Associated Press Top 25 poll that offered little change at the top.

The top four teams stayed the same in Monday's new poll, led by the Wildcats (12-0) receiving 43 of 65 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the third straight week. No. 2 Michigan State (12-1) was second and had 16 first-place votes, while third-ranked Arizona State (12-0) had six first-place votes to stay ahead of No. 4 Duke (12-1).

Those four teams won their six games last week by an average margin of 39.7 points, leaving their coaches to focus on tuning elements of their games before the bulk of conference play takes hold.

"I guess if you were to ask me where do you want to be at Christmas: Would you like to be winning games by an average of 20 points a game ... and can you be 12-1?" Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said after last week's 102-60 win against Long Beach State. "I think I'd have taken that. Plus I'm seeing improvement."

For the preseason No. 1 Blue Devils, in particular, a lighter December schedule because of exams and the holidays has offered some needed practice time following a travel-filled opening month.

"We had some good practices, so we looked better defensively and hopefully we will continue to do that," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after last week's 104-40 win against Evansville. "Once we get back, we have a tough game (against No. 24 Florida State on Saturday), but we'll have more continuity. And that's what this group needs; a young group especially needs the continuity."