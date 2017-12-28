Can John Calipari get this season's Kentucky team back to the NCAA tournament? Stephen Dunn/Hartford Courant/MCT/Landov

Kentucky will collide with another rather storied program, Louisville, on Friday at Rupp Arena. The augustness of the occasion got me to thinking about what John Calipari has managed to accomplish in his nine seasons in Lexington. So I decided to rank all of Calipari's UK teams.

It's a mark of the consistency that Calipari has been able to maintain that any of the top four teams on this list could quite plausibly have won a national title (and, of course, one did). Meanwhile the No. 7 team here actually came within 40 minutes of said goal, and the No. 5-ranked group came within 80 minutes of getting that job done. In case you haven't noticed, Calipari is pretty good at what he does.

Here's my ranking of every Kentucky team under Calipari:

1. 2014-15: 38-1, No 1. seed, Final Four

This roster was the functional equivalent of two normal Kentucky teams combined into one. Calipari has to recruit on the working assumption that he'll lose most or even, on occasion, all of his starters. After 2013-14, however, he lost only Julius Randle and James Young. That meant returning players like the Harrison twins (Andrew and Aaron), Willie Cauley-Stein and Dakari Johnson were all going to have to find a way to share the ball and playing time with incoming freshmen such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Trey Lyles, Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis. All of the above freshmen had committed to Calipari by the fall of 2013 (Towns actually declared in 2012), and thus had no idea so many old geezers would choose, in the spring of 2014, to remain in Lexington.

But a crowded rotation makes for great basketball. The Wildcats weren't necessarily unstoppable possession for possession (Ole Miss and Texas A&M took UK past the 40th minute before falling in back-to-back games in January), but, from November through March, no one managed to stop them. Alas, one of the strongest teams of the era was fated to play in the same season as not one but two other such teams: Duke and Wisconsin. All three made it to what is likely to remain as the single most powerful Final Four we'll see for a while, and, in a game for the ages, previously undefeated Kentucky fell to the Badgers 71-64 in the national semifinal.

It may take a rule change on eligibility from the NBA before we see this much talent on one college roster again. The striking tableau presented by clear one-and-done talent getting 22 or so minutes a game on around 21 percent possession usage seemed to spook blue-chip recruits nationwide, and the recruiting impacts are still being felt. Elite players are now far more likely than they were in 2013 to wait until the last possible minute to declare their school choice, plainly wanting to know which veterans are returning before deciding where they'll play.

When we invent time travel, and this team as it existed in April of 2015 gets to play the UK team as it was in April of 2012, my money is on the former. Barely.

2. 2011-12: 38-2, No. 1 seed, national champion

Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Terrence Jones laid down the template that Duke successfully followed in 2014-15, and, indeed, that both Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski still labor mightily to duplicate. Get three one-and-done freshmen (in UK's case, Davis, MKG and Marquis Teague), start that trio alongside two veterans (Jones and Doron Lamb) and voila.

It also helps if one of your one-and-dones is arguably the college player of the decade. In terms that today's young people may understand, Davis was Marvin Bagley III shooting 2-pointers (albeit at a lower volume) and Mo Bamba or Jaren Jackson on defense at the rim. Calipari could throw his 6-foot-10 freshman at opponents serene in the knowledge that Davis would give him 32-plus low-low-foul minutes, surprisingly good shooting at the line and, of course, complete and total dominance in the paint on D. Good luck finding another one of those guys.

UK's true toughness, however, became clearest when Davis ran up against the one player in Division I as good as he was at defending the rim. Jeff Withey limited Davis to a miserable 1-of-10 outing from the floor in the national championship game, and all it got Kansas was an eight-point loss. Lamb scored 22 points, and Kentucky held Thomas Robinson & Co. to 33 percent shooting inside the arc as the Wildcats hung their eighth banner.

3. 2009-10: 35-3, No. 1 seed, Elite Eight

The team that got this whole ball rolling. Kentucky hired Calipari on April 1, 2009, and, within a week, onetime Memphis commit DeMarcus Cousins announced that he would follow the coach to Lexington. The following month, the new head coach outdueled Duke and Miami and landed John Wall. The expectation was set: Calipari would ride the one-and-done wave. All during that season, the book on Calipari's first Wildcat team was to pack the paint and force them to beat you from outside. That was easier said than done (stopping Cousins and Patrick Patterson on the interior, even with a packed paint, was no small task), but, in the end, the book may have been right. In three losses that season, UK shot a combined 9-of-66 (14 percent) from beyond the arc, including a 4-of-32 effort against Da'Sean Butler and West Virginia in the East regional final.

Editor's Picks As basketball goes small, Louisville remains big If you're looking for a team that runs the floor and shoots the 3 -- which is the trend in the sport these days -- look anywhere other than Louisville. With a big front line, the Cardinals don't do small ball.

Calipari: We won't be focused on Pitino absence John Calipari says Kentucky has bigger fish to fry when it faces Louisville on Friday than Rick Pitino's absence. 1 Related

4. 2016-17: 32-6, No. 2 seed, Elite Eight

Maybe Calipari remembered (and remembers) the lessons of 2010. In the years since, he has seemed more open to carving out priority recruiting space for blue-chippers who can fill it up from deep not only percentage-wise but also at a high volume. In 2016-17, that shooter was Malik Monk. The freshman connected on 40 percent of his 3s for the season, and those 104 shots were falling while De'Aaron Fox attacked the rim masterfully and Bam Adebayo cleaned up the offensive glass relentlessly. An exemplary offense plus very good defensive rebounding propelled this young-even-by-Calipari-standards group all the way to an outright SEC regular-season title and a No. 2 seed. If not for the heroics of North Carolina's Luke Maye in the Elite Eight, who knows how far this team would have gone?

5. 2010-11: 29-9, No. 4 seed, Final Four

The knock on this team was supposed to be that it couldn't win on the road, and, sure enough, UK went oh-fer on its first six SEC contests outside Lexington. Nevertheless, Brandon Knight, Terrence Jones and Doron Lamb had one source of comfort during an up-and-down conference season. There are no true road games in the NCAA tournament. (Unless you're Boise State in 2015. Duly noted.) Lurking beneath those road woes was a group beloved of advanced metrics. True, those metrics looked extremely shaky when Princeton took Kentucky to the final horn in the round of 64, but the numbers had their smug "I told you so" moment when the Wildcats prevailed against overall No. 1 seed Ohio State 62-60 in the Sweet 16. It took Kemba Walker and eventual champion Connecticut to end this team's run in the Final Four, 56-55.

6. 2015-16: 27-9, No. 4 seed, round of 32

In the process of putting together one of the better Calipari-era seasons by a Kentucky player not named "Anthony Davis," Tyler Ulis took home SEC player of the year honors, averaged 17 points a game and fed a steady stream of assists to backcourt mate Jamal Murray (20 PPG). Yes, UK was strong in the backcourt, but it was also unusually vulnerable on the defensive glass and (most strangely of all for a Calipari team) foul-prone. Anyway, that was what worried observers and fans during the regular season. Then, as often happens with this sport, the tournament had other ideas entirely. Despite holding their own on the defensive boards and shooting a higher number of free throws, the Wildcats fell 73-66 to No. 5 seed Indiana in the round of 32. Yet another epic effort from Ulis (27 points) couldn't offset 1-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc by Murray or keep up with 37 combined points from Thomas Bryant and Yogi Ferrell.

7. 2013-14: 29-11, No. 8 seed, national final

You're thinking this No. 7 ranking seems a bit low for a team that played in the national championship game. Fair enough, I would only add the following. This week four years ago, on the eve of the Louisville game, this Kentucky team was 9-3. As freshmen, Julius Randle, James Young and Aaron and Andrew Harrison led a group that entered the NCAA tournament with a 24-10 record and a No. 8 seed. I'll say this for the 2013-14 team, though. It redefined "clutch." Kentucky won five tournament games by a combined margin of 18 points. Last-minute heroics from Aaron Harrison got the Wildcats over the hump in both the Elite Eight (against Michigan) and Final Four (over Wisconsin), before the magical run came to an end in a 60-54 title-game loss to Shabazz Napier and Connecticut.

8. 2017-18: 9-2

Yes, this is guessing. We have perfect knowledge of the other eight UK teams, while Kevin Knox, Hamidou Diallo & Co. are a work in progress. Speaking of progress, Calipari is suddenly looking for some from this defense. On paper the Wildcats still project to be strong on that side of the ball, but on the court Virginia Tech and UCLA combined to make 22 3-pointers while draining 61 percent of their 2-pointers over the last two games. The encouraging news for fans in Lexington, of course, is that one of those efforts was a win: UK torched the Hokies for 93 points in a 76-possession game. Not to mention Nick Richards is ably auditioning for the role of Calipari's best possession-for-possession shot-blocker since Towns-slash-Cauley-Stein. It's not too difficult to imagine this group moving up in these rankings.

9. 2012-13: 21-12, NIT

The only Calipari team at Kentucky not to make the NCAA tournament, this group was 8-2 in the SEC in mid-February when Nerlens Noel was lost for the season due to a knee injury. Archie Goodwin, Kyle Wiltjer and the Wildcats still finished a respectable 12-6 in conference play, but that wasn't enough to sway the selection committee. A 16-point loss to Vanderbilt in the opening round of the SEC tournament likely sealed that deal.