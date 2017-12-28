NC State starting point guard Markell Johnson, who was suspended indefinitely Dec. 16 for "a violation of the Student-Athlete Code of Conduct," is facing felonious assault charges, according to Ohio court documents obtained by The Herald-Sun in Durham, North Carolina.

The charges stem from an Oct. 8 incident in Johnson's hometown of Cleveland, The Herald-Sun reported. He was indicted, along with three other men, on Dec. 5 and jailed on Dec. 20 before being released on $5,000 bond, according to the report.

Markell Johnson started the Wolfpack's first 10 games this season, averaging 8.7 points, 6.6 assists and an ACC-leading 2.4 steals per game. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Photo

Johnson and the three other defendants have a pretrial conference scheduled for Thursday morning, The Herald-Sun reported.

NC State's code of conduct states that an athlete charged with a felony will be immediately suspended from his or her team and will remain suspended until all charges are resolved, according to the report.

Johnson started the Wolfpack's first 10 games this season, averaging 8.7 points, 6.6 assists and an ACC-leading 2.4 steals per game. NC State went 8-2 with Johnson in the lineup and is 2-1 without him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.