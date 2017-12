Once around the bracket for the final time in 2017:

Villanova Wildcats

In the past five seasons, Villanova's aggregate record as the calendar turns is 63-3 (.955). Three times the Wildcats were undefeated on New Year's Day. The only losses have been at Syracuse (2013-14), Oklahoma (2015-16, Pearl Harbor) and at Virginia (2015-16). One has to go back to December 2012 for the Wildcats' last "bad" loss of any kind (Columbia at home).

Projection: We are witnessing one of the greatest five-year runs in college basketball history (142-17, .893), and there is no end in sight. KenPom has the Wildcats favored in all 18 of their remaining regular-season games.

North Carolina Tar Heels

At the other end of the spectrum, North Carolina suffered the worst home-court loss by a defending national champion in at least 50 years. Even so, UNC's fall to the mid-teens in the major polls was far too precipitous. The Tar Heels still have the résumé of a No. 1 seed and will contend for that as well as an ACC title for the next 2½ months.

Projection: No worse than a No. 2 seed for Carolina. ACC big men Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame), Marvin Bagley (Duke) and UNC's Luke Maye will be a trio to watch when conference play resumes.

Purdue Boilermakers

The Boilermakers are another underrated, two-loss team with a great résumé. Neither loss (neutral-site losses against Tennessee and Western Kentucky) will hurt them, and the Big Ten is such that it's hard to envision more than three or four conference losses for a team this good and balanced.

Projection: KenPom favors the Boilers in every game but one (at Michigan State) the rest of the way. Selection Sunday will deliver a top-four seed.

TCU Horned Frogs

Going back to last season's NIT, the Horned Frogs have won 17 straight games and 19 of 20 overall. That streak is about to end, with three of TCU's first five Big 12 games on the road (and the two home dates featuring Oklahoma and Kansas). But if senior Kenrich Williams returns as expected from a knee bruise, there will be more wins than losses in conference play.

Projection: TCU's first NCAA tournament bid since 1998 and likely first NCAA victory since 1987, when current coach Jamie Dixon was in uniform.

St. Bonaventure Bonnies

St. Bonaventure rescued an otherwise dismal nonconference season for the Atlantic 10 with a recent overtime win at Syracuse. With an earlier victory over Maryland as well, the Bonnies suddenly have legitimate at-large aspirations should they fail to eclipse Rhode Island in the A-10. And remember, their awful opening-night loss to Niagara came without star senior Jaylen Adams.

Projection: A regular-season split with Rhode Island and an NCAA bid to help make up for the committee's 2016 mistake.