As basketball goes small, Louisville remains big

On the brink of 2018, the Golden State Warriors still reign as the prevailing model for basketball style, Arizona State has ridden the small-ball wave all the way to a top-five ranking and Oklahoma's Trae Young is single-handedly terrorizing Division I at a listed height of 6-foot-2.

Nevertheless, Louisville, along with a prominent and rather storied minority of the ACC, is sticking with the more traditional approach to the sport. It is, after all, supposed to be an advantage to be tall in basketball, and the Cardinals rank as one of the biggest lineups in D-I.

According to Ken Pomeroy's average height statistic, David Padgett's rotation ranks as the nation's seventh-tallest, giving the ACC three representatives in the top seven nationally. Syracuse is No. 1 and Duke checks in at No. 2. (For the record, Louisville's next opponent, Kentucky, is also in the top 10 on this metric.)

Padgett starts 7-foot senior Anas Mahmoud alongside 6-foot-10 junior Ray Spalding. Even more important than whether those guys start, both players are averaging about 26 minutes per game.

Using the twin-bigs approach for nearly 70 percent of the minutes in this day and age carries with it a number of what might be termed "performance imperatives." In effect, if you have not one but two guys on the floor who will average less than one 3-point attempt per game, here's what needs to happen:

(To be clear, Duke, as usual, constitutes its own category. Yes, the Blue Devils are going big, but Marvin Bagley III will, apparently, constitute a legitimate if not devastating 3-point threat both in terms of accuracy and volume.)

Going big requires a suitably big payback on defense

Mahmoud is one of the best shot-blockers in the country, Spalding isn't chopped liver in that category himself and, for the season, Louisville has held opponents to 41 percent shooting on their 2s. That is outstanding interior defense and, barring a significant surprise, that performance characteristic projects to be the strength of this team in ACC play.

Indeed, the Cardinals' only area of potential concern on defense may turn out to be their rebounding. Padgett's team has opened the 2017-18 season with an oddly ineffective display on the defensive glass. It hasn't really mattered: Louisville's overall defense is still statistically immaculate, and bad defensive rebounding wasn't necessarily a factor in the Cardinals' close back-to-back losses at Purdue and at home against Seton Hall.

Nevertheless, bad defensive rebounding has almost mattered. In a two-point win at home against Albany, Padgett's men allowed the surprisingly feisty Great Danes to pull down fully 41 percent of their missed shots.

If Louisville does indeed turn out to be vulnerable on the defensive glass, league rivals like Syracuse and Duke (to say nothing of NC State and North Carolina) are most certainly built to capitalize on that weakness. This bears watching going forward.

Ideally, going big should allow you to excel on the offensive glass

"Spacing the floor with shooters" is universally held to be a good thing, and, sure, spacing the floor with shooters really is a good thing if those shots fall at a rate of three points per make.

The one saving grace with clogging the paint, though, should be that you do get some second chances out of the deal in the form of offensive rebounds. While we tend to focus on whether shots go in or not, the other equally important half of that same equation is how many shots you get. UNC proved as much last season, winning a national title with an offense that was far better at generating chances than it was at making shots.

Louisville is delivering mixed results this season in the area of generating chances. On the one hand, Deng Adel, V.J. King and, especially, Quentin Snider are doing their part and keeping turnovers to a relative minimum. The Cardinals have given the ball away on 17 percent of their possessions in 2017-18, which is very good in any event and, perhaps, particularly good coming from a team with such a presumed and significant size advantage from game to game.

Still, the Cards aren't really getting a lot of shot-volume bang for their buck because their results on the offensive boards have been so-so. Pulling down between 33 and 34 percent of your misses, as Louisville has, qualifies as a good showing in a small-ball era, but, again, Louisville isn't playing small ball. Compared to last season, the Cardinals are getting fewer chances to score despite recording more or less the same turnover rate from year to year. The difference, quite simply, has been fewer offensive rebounds.

When the world changes and you don't, you've changed

Louisville has played big for a while now. Former head coach Rick Pitino made his name as an early adopter of the 3-point shot at Providence in the 1980s, but in each of the last three seasons the Cardinals have featured large lineups that have sought to impose their will on the interior on both sides of the ball.

That approach can still work, as demonstrated most emphatically by the reigning national champions. To make it work in 2017-18, Louisville will have to continue to force misses in the paint and take good care of the ball while improving its results on the glass at both ends of the floor. The Cardinals may be off-trend, but they're on track for a seventh round-of-64 game as the higher seed in the last eight years.