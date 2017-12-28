Maryland announced Thursday that sophomore Justin Jackson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Jackson averaged 10.5 points as a freshman while shooting 44 percent from 3-point range. But he struggled this season, averaging 9.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and shooting just 25 percent from long range.

There was speculation that he was leaning heavily toward heading to the NBA after this season. But with his play -- and now the injury -- it appears that's unlikely.

Maryland enters Friday's game against UMBC with an 11-3 record.