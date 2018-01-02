West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad will be eligible for the Mountaineers beginning Jan. 13 against Texas Tech, the school announced Tuesday.
Ahmad, a 6-foot-8 forward, sat out the first half of the season after failing to meet NCAA eligibility requirements. He has been practicing with the team.
Ahmad was the team's second-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder last season, averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. He put up 27 points and five rebounds in a win over Kansas last season, and averaged 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in three NCAA tournament games.
West Virginia (13-1) is ranked No. 6 in the country and has won 13 games in a row since losing in its season opener to Texas A&M.
The Mountaineers host No. 7 Oklahoma and Baylor before traveling to Texas Tech.