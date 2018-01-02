        <
        >

          Esa Ahmad eligible to play for Mountaineers

          3:17 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad will be eligible for the Mountaineers beginning Jan. 13 against Texas Tech, the school announced Tuesday.

          Ahmad, a 6-foot-8 forward, sat out the first half of the season after failing to meet NCAA eligibility requirements. He has been practicing with the team.

          Ahmad was the team's second-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder last season, averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. He put up 27 points and five rebounds in a win over Kansas last season, and averaged 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in three NCAA tournament games.

          West Virginia (13-1) is ranked No. 6 in the country and has won 13 games in a row since losing in its season opener to Texas A&M.

          The Mountaineers host No. 7 Oklahoma and Baylor before traveling to Texas Tech.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.