Two-time MVP Steph Curry praises Trae Young and says the Sooners' breakout star has creativity that is fun to watch. (0:40)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had high praise for Oklahoma point guard Trae Young, calling the freshman sensation "unbelievable."

"Just the confidence that he plays with," Curry told reporters on Wednesday night, after Golden State's 125-122 win over the Dallas Mavericks. "I call it the flair, but it seems like he's always composed and knows what he's trying to do every time he has the ball in his hands. He shoots a lot of deep 3s and has a creativity to his game that's just so fluid to watch."

Young leads the nation in scoring (29.4 points per game) and assists (10.6 per game) for the No. 7 Sooners. He has posted five straight double-doubles, including 27 points and 10 assists in a 109-89 win over rival Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Young told The Wall Street Journal this week that Curry was an inspiration to him in his basketball development.

"He was changing the game," Young told the Journal, "and the way I played fit perfectly."

"I feel like it's you shoot a 3 or you get all the way to the rim," Young added. "The game has shifted in the direction that I play."

Young told the Journal that he would record Warriors games and watch how Curry and Golden State ran their offense. He also took ballhandling tricks from prolific point guards like Steve Nash, Chris Paul, Tony Parker and Kyrie Irving.

Young showed his appreciation for Curry's comments in a tweet late Wednesday.