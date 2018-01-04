North Carolina's Joel Berry II tries to speak with referee Ted Valentine about a non-call against Florida State -- and Valentine turns his back. (0:30)

Referee Ted Valentine turned his back on North Carolina's Joel Berry II when the guard tried to discuss a non-call Wednesday night.

Valentine is so known for his theatrics on the court that he is called "TV Teddy." He has become a big part of the story on the court on a number of occasions.

In 1998, Valentine ejected Indiana coach Bobby Knight from the Big Ten title game. Knight called it the "greatest travesty" he had seen in his 33 years in coaching.

In 2012, Valentine got into an animated and lengthy discussion with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and Minnesota coach Tubby Smith, even physically pulling the coaches together a few times.

In February 2014, an animated Valentine stopped an Auburn-South Carolina game to eject a fan.

Then in March 2014, Valentine made a call in a Cincinnati-UConn game that angered Cincy coach Mark Cronin. Valentine jumped over to get in Cronin's face. The coach and the referee had to be restrained.

With a little over seven minutes left in Wednesday' game and the Tar Heels down by three points to Florida State, Berry attempted to grab an outlet pass, but it sailed over his head out of bounds. It appeared that the senior, who had a game-high 28 points, was held as he ran up the court.

Berry grabbed the ball from out of bounds and ran up to Valentine, but the veteran ref turned his back and waited until Berry set down the ball and walked away.

The 12th-ranked Tar Heels went on to lose the game 81-80.