Behind the bracket: The annual 'how could you?' questions

Predictably, more people start paying attention to college basketball when the calendar turns and conference play ramps up. It also leads to an uptick in the annual "How could you?" questions.

For instance:

Michigan State Spartans: How could the Spartans be just the third No. 1 seed when they are the No. 1 team in the polls? Answer: The Spartans have a considerably weaker profile than both Duke and Villanova at this point. They also lost to Duke on a neutral floor. Further, in a composite metric called "winning points" -- which assigns positive or negative value to individual games for every team based on overall degree of difficulty -- Michigan State has yet to crack the top 10. Winning points

Through games of Jan. 3

1. Xavier (18.0)

2. Villanova (17.5)

T-3. North Carolina (16.5)

T-3. Oklahoma (16.5)

5. Duke (14.5)

6. West Virginia (14.0)

7. Virginia (13.0)

T-8. Tennessee (12.0)

T-8. Nevada (12.0)

T-10. Arizona (11.5)

T-10. Butler (11.5)

21. Michigan State (8.0)

Arizona State Sun Devils: How could the Sun Devils still be a No. 1 seed? Answer: Unlike, say, college football, Bracketology has no "recency" penalty for losses. Losing a close game at Arizona in the Pac-12 opener doesn't mitigate ASU's great wins, in particular the road victory at Kansas and neutral-court win over Xavier. The Musketeers are No. 5 overall but will need a résumé that fully surpasses ASU before their head-to-head result can be ignored.

Texas A&M Aggies: How could the Aggies fall all the way to a No. 4 seed after knocking on the door of the top line? Answer: The Aggies have nothing close to a bad loss, but their 0-2 start in the SEC sticks out like the proverbial sore thumb. A number of teams in their range on the seed list -- think Xavier, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Arizona and Purdue -- also passed them by going a combined 12-0 to open conference play.

Texas Tech Red Raiders: How could the Red Raiders be just a No. 5 seed after their convincing win at Kansas? Answer: The nonconference schedule (No. 213) is still an anchor for Texas Tech. Take a look at some current team records compared to what we call their "effective record," which subtracts all sub-200 home games. Some, like Baylor and Saint Mary's, already find themselves on the NCAA bubble. Effective Record Team W-L Effective W-L Nonconference SOS Baylor 10-4 2-4 No. 296 Creighton 12-3 7-3 No. 234 Cincinnati 12-2 6-2 No. 229 Florida State 12-2 7-2 No. 228 Texas Tech 13-1 6-1 No. 210 Saint Mary's 13-2 7-2 No. 166 Michigan State 14-1 8-1 No. 160 Notre Dame 12-3 6-3 No. 155 West Virginia 13-1 8-1 No. 152