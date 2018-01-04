The University of Texas will rename two basketball facilities in honor of Kevin Durant after the Golden State Warriors star made a $3 million donation to the school.

Texas announced Thursday that the main entrance to Denton A. Cooley Pavilion -- where the men's and women's basketball teams practice -- will be named The Kevin Durant Texas Basketball Center, and the men's facilities will be named The Kevin Durant Basketball Facility for Men.

NBA star Kevin Durant donated $3 million to the University of Texas. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Of Durant's $3 million donation, $2.5 million has been earmarked for Texas basketball and will fund renovations to the locker rooms and practice courts, among other upgrades.

Durant, MVP of the 2017 NBA Finals, played one season for the Longhorns. He was the unanimous national player of the year as he led Texas to a 25-10 record in 2006-07.

"My time as a Longhorn helped build the foundation for who I am today as a player and a person, and the UT team will always be my family," Durant said in a statement. "It's important to me to continue to give back to The University and ensure that future student-athletes have all the opportunities they need to succeed. It's an honor to have such a close and unique relationship with Texas Basketball, and I'm grateful to be able to contribute."