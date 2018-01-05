Indiana Hoosiers forward De'Ron Davis suffered a lower leg injury during practice Thursday and is out indefinitely, coach Archie Miller said Friday.

Miller said it was a noncontact injury for Davis, a sophomore who is averaging 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds this season.

"Obviously, we're moving forward as a group," Miller said. "... It's all hands on deck. It's going to be one of those things where we're going to have to sort of go practice to practice, day by day. The biggest detriment to our team is going to be foul trouble."