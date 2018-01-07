Arizona head coach Sean Miller discusses the issues he's having with his players struggling and not playing hard. (1:31)

After No. 14 Arizona's nine-game winning streak ended Saturday, Wildcats coach Sean Miller said he's having a difficult time reaching his players.

Arizona never recovered from a sluggish start in a game it never led. The team shot 30 percent in the first half and also struggled defensively, falling behind 45-29 in their eventual 80-77 loss.

"You always want your team to play for you as the coach, and our guys, they really struggle playing for me -- they really do," Miller said. "I can't get them to play hard. We do it for a while. I know we've had a win streak and we also have a good team. We have a lot of talent.

"With our team, it's really hard to get our guys to run as fast as they can. That's not them. That's me. I have a hard time reaching our guys. I can't reach them, I really can't.''

Arizona is 12-4 overall and among a logjam of Pac-12 teams that have started 2-1 in conference play.

It was the first time Colorado (10-6, 2-2 Pac-12) has beaten ranked teams in back-to-back games since 2011. On Thursday, they beat No. 4 Arizona State 90-81 in overtime.

Arizona's leading scorer, Allonzo Trier, was held to eight points, though highly touted freshman Deandre Ayton had a game-high 26 points.