John Calipari said his Kentucky team has to get tougher to compete in a stacked SEC after Saturday's 76-65 loss at Tennessee.

The Vols outscored Kentucky 47-28 after halftime and overcame a 37-29 deficit at the break.

"Tennessee just threw us around," Calipari said Monday on the league's conference call. "First of all, you show it on tape so they can accept it happened."

The Wildcats (12-3, 2-1 SEC) committed 16 turnovers. Kevin Knox, the team's leading scorer, finished 1-for-9 from the field. Calipari said he's concerned about the lack of scrappiness on his roster and cited other teams that had excelled with less talent because they had more grit.

He said toughness is the missing element from a Kentucky squad that entered the season with the No. 2 recruiting class on ESPN.com.

"In most cases, in this sport, for guys to advance in this sport, you gotta fight," Calipari said. "If you don't fight, you're not making it because it's too competitive. ... That is all mentality. Mental toughness, physical toughness, and when you've got a bunch of young guys, that's the last piece. It becomes, 'Will you battle?'"

Kentucky will face Texas A&M on Tuesday in Lexington.