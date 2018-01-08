        <
          Assault case for suspended N.C. State guard Markell Johnson resumes

          6:27 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- The felony assault case involving suspended North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson will resume next week in his home state of Ohio.

          According to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, a pretrial hearing was held Monday and another is set for Jan. 16.

          A court document says Johnson was among four people indicted Dec. 5 for causing "serious physical harm" to a male victim on or about Oct. 8. A police report states the victim reported having a broken orbital bone and a concussion while needing stitches after an argument escalated.

          Court records show Johnson has pleaded not guilty and posted $5,000 bond on Dec. 20.

          The sophomore was averaging 8.7 points and 6.6 assists before being indefinitely suspended last month.

