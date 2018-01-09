Documents filed Monday order attorneys in Rick Pitino's lawsuit against the University of Louisville Athletic Association to discuss a possible settlement in the case, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Colin H. Lindsay ordered attorneys to meet no later than Feb. 8, according to the paper. Following the meeting, the two sides have 14 days to submit a joint report "informing the court whether prompt settlement of the case is possible."

If a prompt settlement isn't deemed possible, a tentative schedule for discovery and trial proceedings will be proposed, with the judge having authority to alter that schedule during a March 1 conference call.

Pitino was fired in October in the wake of an FBI investigation into bribery and fraud in college basketball, related to the steering of recruits to Adidas, sports agents and financial advisers. Pitino maintains he wasn't aware of an alleged payment from a Cardinals assistant to the family of Brian Bowen during the recruiting process.

In November, Pitino sued the University of Louisville Athletic Association for $38.7 million, arguing there is nothing in a federal criminal complaint unsealed in September that tied him to any improper activities.

In December, the school filed a counterclaim to Pitino's lawsuit, in which it said it was seeking monetary damages from vacated games and bonuses.

Steve Pence, Pitino's lawyer, told the Courier-Journal on Monday that he has yet to schedule a date to speak with the athletic association's lawyers, but said he is open to a settlement. The paper said the University of Louisville wasn't able to be reached for comment.

