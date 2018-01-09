STORRS, Conn. -- UConn forward Eric Cobb has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

The school announced the move on Monday but did not disclose details about Cobb's transgression.

Cobb is a junior college transfer from Chipola College in Florida. He also spent a year at South Carolina but left the Gamecocks following an arrest for several vandalism incidents with a BB gun and possession of marijuana. He played 24 games as a freshman during the 2015-16 season with South Carolina.

Cobb is averaging 2.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11 games with the Huskies.

UConn (8-7, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) plays next on Wednesday night against UCF.