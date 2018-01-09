A university panel has recommended the expulsion of Minnesota's Reggie Lynch after he was found "responsible" for sexual misconduct against a third woman who asked the school to investigate her claims she'd been sexually assaulted by the Minnesota basketball star in April 2016, per documents obtained by ESPN.com. He was also cited, per the letter, for "violation of university rules."

In all, three women have accused Lynch of sexually assaulting them between April 2016 and May 2016. Two of the alleged victims notified the university of their accusations against Lynch in October, weeks before the start of the 2017-18 season, a source told ESPN.

"Effective immediately, your University of Minnesota studentship will be ended with resultant loss of all student rights and privileges," the letter about Lynch's status from the office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action sent to both Lynch and the woman in the case reads. "A disciplinary hold will be placed on your record. The hold will prevent you from registering at the University and from obtaining your records through routine channels."

Lynch is allowed to appeal the ruling.

It's the second sexual assault allegation against Lynch, a former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, to emerge within the past week and the third of his career.

On Friday, athletic director Mark Coyle announced the indefinite suspension of Lynch from all competition but said he would be allowed to practice after the school's office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) found him responsible for sexual misconduct in a April 2016 incident, separate from the incident referenced in Tuesday's revelation, at Lynch's on-campus dorm room. Lynch's lawyer claims he will appeal the ruling. In that case, he faces a ban from campus through 2020.

In both cases, Lynch can appeal to the Student Sexual Misconduct Subcommittee. The latter holds appeals hearings within a month of a receiving a request.

Lynch, a transfer from Illinois State, had been arrested in May 2016 for sexual assault and suspended from the team. But the local authorities declined to press charges due to "insufficient evidence." He was reinstated in September of that year and played the entire 2016-17 season.

Tuesday's news involves a woman Lynch allegedly met at a bar.

The EOAA reviewed text messages and interviewed multiple witnesses before recommending expulsion for Lynch, according to the documents.

Last week, coach Richard Pitino said he didn't suspend Lynch after a second incident had been revealed because he wanted to abide by the school's process.

He also said he vetted Lynch before he arrived from Illinois State.

"We didn't see any red flags," Pitino told reporters about Lynch last week.

During Friday's press conference, both Coyle and Pitino said school bylaws prevented them from saying exactly when they learned about the accusations against the senior star.