LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky starting point guard Quade Green will miss Tuesday's game against Texas A&M with a back strain.

Green did not take part in warm-ups, and the school announced that he was day-to-day.

The freshman from Philadelphia is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists, while shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range. In his place, fellow freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will draw the start at point guard. Gilgeous-Alexander had averaged 21.0 points in a three-game stretch before struggling on Saturday against Tennessee, finishing with three points.

Green is one of four Kentucky players sidelined for Tuesday's game. Jarred Vanderbilt and Jemarl Baker haven't played all season, although Vanderbilt has begun practicing and had an extensive warm-up session on Tuesday night. Tai Wynyard is also out with a back injury.

With those four out, Kentucky is down to seven scholarship players.

The Wildcats are coming off a 76-65 loss at Tennessee over the weekend.