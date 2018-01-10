Ted Valentine was back on the court Tuesday night, officiating the Syracuse-Virginia game in Charlottesville, just days after saying he was contemplating retirement.

Last Wednesday, the veteran referee turned his back to North Carolina player Joel Berry II when the guard tried to a discuss a non-call. Berry felt he had been fouled by Florida State's Terance Mann, but Valentine would not engage with the UNC guard.

Valentine drew criticism for his actions and told The Athletic over the weekend that he was thinking about retiring because of repeated backlash over the years.

"I've had enough of people blowing up stuff. I think I've had a stellar career, and I think it's time to get ready to walk away," he said.

Valentine said he had been removed from two Big Ten games this past weekend and then elected not to officiate Saturday's Georgia Tech-Yale contest due to the intense reaction.

But he was back on the court Tuesday as the No. 3 Cavaliers hosted the Orange in an early-season ACC contest.